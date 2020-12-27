II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.94. II-VI posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $728.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.86 million. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $77.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -707.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.43. II-VI has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $79.38.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 8,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $597,570.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $612,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,767,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,197 shares of company stock valued at $26,434,407 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in II-VI by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

