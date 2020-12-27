ImageCoin (IMG) Trading Down 8.1% This Week

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $434,776.01 and $23,773.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0407 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000250 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 69.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,691,939 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

