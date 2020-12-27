ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.49

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $6.25. ImmuCell shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 547 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised ImmuCell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ImmuCell Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ImmuCell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ImmuCell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmuCell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, acquires, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

