Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

Independence Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 600.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

