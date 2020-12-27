Insider Buying: NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Director Purchases 137,700 Shares of Stock

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray bought 137,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,379,158.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,017,660 shares in the company, valued at C$123,133,376.40.

NFI stock traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$24.70. 428,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,189. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.77. NFI Group Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.12 and a 52 week high of C$33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -11.68.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$884.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$678.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.35%.

NFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$16.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

