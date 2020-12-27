Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NTLA stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,056. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 2.02. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $68.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The business had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $4,753,312.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,712.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $135,883.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,314.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,579,600 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

