Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) vs. FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Head-To-Head Review

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) and FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Investor AB (publ) and FS KKR Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investor AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FS KKR Capital $779.00 million 2.65 $246.00 million $3.20 5.21

FS KKR Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Investor AB (publ).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.5% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Investor AB (publ) and FS KKR Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investor AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00 FS KKR Capital 2 6 0 0 1.75

FS KKR Capital has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.02%. Given FS KKR Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FS KKR Capital is more favorable than Investor AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Investor AB (publ) and FS KKR Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investor AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A FS KKR Capital -86.86% 11.18% 4.82%

Summary

FS KKR Capital beats Investor AB (publ) on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions. The firm seeks to invest globally and acquire a board seat. For its operating investments, the firm seeks to focus on medium-sized to large companies headquartered in Northern Europe. It acquires controlling interest or minority position with significant influence in its portfolio companies within operating investments. The firm considers majority or minority investments in both listed and unlisted companies. Within private equity, the firm makes venture capital and buyout investments. For venture capital, it seeks investments through its subsidiary, Investor Growth Capital, which is focused on investments in the information technology, technology, engineering, financial services, and healthcare sectors in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It seeks to invest in companies ranging from startups to companies that are about to enter an expansion stage and its investment commitment range between SEK 20 million ($2.94 million) and SEK 200 million ($29.43 million). In its venture capital investments, it acquires minority stakes in its portfolio companies and the ownership horizon varies from three to seven years. For buyouts, the firm makes fund investments through its subsidiary, EQT that makes buyout investments in medium-sized mature companies in Northern Europe and Greater China. The firm seeks to exit its private equity investments between three years and seven years. The firm seeks to take board membership in its portfolio companies. For financial investments, it acquires minority ownership in financial holdings for shorter horizon. Investor AB (publ) was founded in 1916 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden with additional offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands; Beijing, China; Menlo Park, California; Hong Kong, China; New York, New York; and Tokyo, Japan.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans. In connection with the debt investments, the firm also receives equity interests such as warrants or options as additional consideration. It also seek to purchase minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in our target companies, either in conjunction with one of the debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. Additionally, on an opportunistic basis, the fund may also invest in corporate bonds and similar debt securities. The fund does not seek to invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in small and middle-market companies based in United States. The fund seeks to invest in firms with annual revenue between $10 million to $2.5 billion. It seeks to exit from securities by selling them in a privately negotiated over- the- counter market. For any investments that are not able to be sold within the secondary market, the firm seeks to exit such investments through repayment, an initial public offering of equity securities, merger, sale or recapitalization.

