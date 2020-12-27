iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of IPIC opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18. iPic Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.82.

About iPic Entertainment

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

