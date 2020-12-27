iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Rating Reiterated by National Securities

National Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.20 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IQ. UBS Group started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.20 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised iQIYI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised iQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iQIYI has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.32.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $17.44 on Thursday. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.12.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 52.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 5,895.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 701,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 689,803 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 41.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

