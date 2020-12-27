iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Trading 0.5% Higher

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.24 and last traded at $67.19. Approximately 6,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 42,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.85.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.17.

