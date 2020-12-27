iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 560.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TUR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 123,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 60,164 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 156,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,613,000.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

NASDAQ TUR opened at $25.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $29.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.