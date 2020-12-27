iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)’s share price were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.23 and last traded at $46.16. Approximately 22,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 99,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLF. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 129,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 29,555 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

