Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Isoray’s earnings. Isoray also posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Isoray will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Isoray.

Isoray (NYSE:ISR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million.

ISR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Dawson James downgraded Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Isoray in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Isoray stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41. Isoray has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $41.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.10.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

