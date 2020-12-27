J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

JCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of JCOM stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $97.63. The stock had a trading volume of 706,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.52 and its 200-day moving average is $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,039,835.79. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,383,000 after acquiring an additional 364,456 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,280,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,474 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2,511.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,880 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,392,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,388,000 after acquiring an additional 160,604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,048,000 after acquiring an additional 333,241 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

