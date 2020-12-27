Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Shares in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Energy Recovery by 40.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Energy Recovery by 574.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $765.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.31. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.12 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sherif Foda sold 16,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $199,039.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,226 shares of company stock valued at $829,129 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

