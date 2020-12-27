Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,599 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,760,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,829,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 632,699 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,443,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,269,000 after purchasing an additional 547,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,714,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,697,000 after purchasing an additional 514,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,778,000. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $19.00 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 150,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $3,167,714.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNSA. BidaskClub raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and in Phase 1a clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.

