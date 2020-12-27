Jane Street Group LLC Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,413 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $16.37.

