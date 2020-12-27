Jane Street Group LLC Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Oportun Financial by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 518,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 48,648 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oportun Financial by 880.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 101,795 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Oportun Financial by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPRT shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other Oportun Financial news, CTO David Anthony Needham sold 21,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $377,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,588.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,229 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $148,122.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,566 shares of company stock worth $529,630 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OPRT opened at $19.20 on Friday. Oportun Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $530.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.62.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Oportun Financial Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

