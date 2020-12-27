Jane Street Group LLC Invests $132,000 in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AVROBIO in the second quarter worth about $43,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 14.4% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 185.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 36.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $14.68 on Friday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20). Analysts forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVRO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

AVROBIO Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

