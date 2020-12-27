Jane Street Group LLC Takes $157,000 Position in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,987,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 13.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 152,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 18,535 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 178.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PPR opened at $4.50 on Friday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35.

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

