Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a report released on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $13.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,986,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after acquiring an additional 62,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after buying an additional 30,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 466,092 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 522,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 211,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Earnings History and Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit