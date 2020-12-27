Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a report released on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $13.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,986,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after acquiring an additional 62,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after buying an additional 30,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 466,092 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 522,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 211,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.