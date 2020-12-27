Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) a €73.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €62.38 ($73.38).

Shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) stock opened at €64.69 ($76.11) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion and a PE ratio of -30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €59.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €53.59. BASF SE has a one year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a one year high of €68.49 ($80.58).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

