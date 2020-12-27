Jewel (JWL) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Jewel has a market cap of $9.32 million and $463.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jewel has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jewel token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000635 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jewel Token Profile

JWL is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay . The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

