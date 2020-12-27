Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) & Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC) Critical Comparison

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) and Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.3% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twin Vee PowerCats has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Johnson Controls International and Twin Vee PowerCats, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International 0 7 12 0 2.63 Twin Vee PowerCats 0 0 0 0 N/A

Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus target price of $44.29, indicating a potential downside of 3.56%. Given Johnson Controls International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Johnson Controls International is more favorable than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Twin Vee PowerCats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International 2.83% 8.72% 4.06% Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Twin Vee PowerCats’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International $22.32 billion 1.49 $631.00 million $2.24 20.50 Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Twin Vee PowerCats on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications. It also designs and produces heating and air conditioning for residential and commercial applications; and markets products and refrigeration systems to replacement and new construction market; and designs, manufactures, and sells fire protection and security products, including intrusion security, anti-theft devices, and access control and video management systems for commercial, industrial, retail, residential, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

About Twin Vee PowerCats

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. manufactures and sells recreational boats. The company was formerly known as ValueRich, Inc. and changed its name to Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. in April 2016. Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Fort Pierce, Florida.

