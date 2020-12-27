JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $684,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) by 173.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 119,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 117,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDEV opened at $61.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.17. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $61.87.

