JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $708,000 Stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 36.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 739,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after acquiring an additional 489,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of DMC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DMC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

In related news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $120,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at $606,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,964 shares of company stock worth $745,511 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

BOOM opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $650.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.62. DMC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $49.21.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $55.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

