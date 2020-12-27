JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 510.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,734 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Replimune Group worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 71,967 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $526,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $1,093,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,354,697 shares in the company, valued at $59,267,993.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,395 shares of company stock worth $13,342,138. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $41.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 3.23. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

