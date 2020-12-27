JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 16,595 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTL. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 58.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 37,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 213.2% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $45.00 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.44.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

