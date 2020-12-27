JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 305,709 Shares of FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,709 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 83,513.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 182,894 shares during the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 113.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 154,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 81,986 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FINV. UBS Group downgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.20 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup cut shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

NASDAQ:FINV opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $264.13 million for the quarter.

FinVolution Group Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

