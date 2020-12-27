JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 4,993 Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ESSA Bancorp were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 615.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ESSA Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

ESSA opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

ESSA Bancorp Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

