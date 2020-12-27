Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JMIA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 176.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 40.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $56,000. 23.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $43.62 on Friday. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. The company had revenue of $39.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Read More: Buy Rating

Analyst Recommendations for Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit