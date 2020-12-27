Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JMIA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 176.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 40.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $56,000. 23.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $43.62 on Friday. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. The company had revenue of $39.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

