Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Holdings Cut by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Kaleido Biosciences worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 571.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 259.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 28,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLDO opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $11.89.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

