Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KLDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.17.
Shares of KLDO opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. The company has a market cap of $335.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -0.02. Kaleido Biosciences has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $11.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,714,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 438,715 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,715,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 163.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Kaleido Biosciences
Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.
