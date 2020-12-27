Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KLDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

Shares of KLDO opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. The company has a market cap of $335.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -0.02. Kaleido Biosciences has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $11.89.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,714,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 438,715 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,715,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 163.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.