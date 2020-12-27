Kava.io Reaches Market Capitalization of $61.57 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $61.57 million and $15.66 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io token can currently be bought for $1.31 or 0.00004917 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00024133 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Kava.io

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 113,854,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,876,230 tokens. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

Kava.io Token Trading

Kava.io can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

