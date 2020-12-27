Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KWHIY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.
OTCMKTS KWHIY opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.
