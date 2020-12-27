KekCoin Hits One Day Volume of $2.00 (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded down 47% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One KekCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KekCoin has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. KekCoin has a total market capitalization of $34,564.96 and $2.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KekCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013915 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00010002 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001712 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008608 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002803 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000108 BTC.

KekCoin Profile

KekCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KekCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KekCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KekCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.