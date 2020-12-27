Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will report sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Kelly Services posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KELYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelly Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 53.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 13.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 215.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at $169,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KELYA stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $818.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92.

Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

