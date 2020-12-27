KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 406.74, a current ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 27,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $512,154.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 1,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $25,596.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,102 shares of company stock worth $7,781,621 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

