Komodo Price Down 9% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $65.06 million and $2.65 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00249447 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00032635 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00047198 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000696 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,362,945 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

