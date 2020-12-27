KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) traded down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.53 and last traded at $33.71. 2,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 24,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded KOSÉ from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho downgraded KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

