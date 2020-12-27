Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 599,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 88,790 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4,968.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 46,801 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. 32.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Shares of KRUS opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $28.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.24). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 38.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

