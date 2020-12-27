Lambda (LAMB) Achieves Market Cap of $18.26 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, Lambda has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $18.26 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda token can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, BitMax, Huobi and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00126096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.47 or 0.00623797 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00154889 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 78.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005717 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00320919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00056453 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,250,025,100 tokens. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitMax, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

