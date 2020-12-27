Level01 Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.92 Million (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Level01 has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Level01 has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and $17,424.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Level01 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00044772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00289731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029607 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.90 or 0.02121255 BTC.

About Level01

Level01 (LVX) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,760,195 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official website is level01.io

