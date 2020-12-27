Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 82,658 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Limelight Networks worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 5,435.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at $77,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $100,499.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Genereux sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,908 shares of company stock valued at $951,011 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.88 million, a P/E ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 0.79. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.94 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLNW. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Northland Securities cut shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

