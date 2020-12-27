Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ LMST opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.88. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 348,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 135,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 40,186 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 69,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

