Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LMNR. TheStreet raised shares of Limoneira from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Limoneira presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.20.

Limoneira stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $302.87 million, a PE ratio of -23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 387.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Limoneira by 7.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Limoneira during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

