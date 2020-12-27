LINA (LINA) One Day Volume Hits $9,154.00

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 43.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One LINA token can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINA has a market cap of $2.22 million and $9,154.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LINA has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00046601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.32 or 0.00295298 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00030575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00015180 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $565.37 or 0.02131650 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,224,967 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

