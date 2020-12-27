Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) and PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Head to Head Survey

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) and PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.5% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of PDL BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of PDL BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lineage Cell Therapeutics and PDL BioPharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lineage Cell Therapeutics $3.52 million 75.00 -$11.71 million $0.14 12.57 PDL BioPharma $54.76 million 5.59 -$70.41 million $0.28 9.57

Lineage Cell Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDL BioPharma. PDL BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lineage Cell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and PDL BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lineage Cell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 PDL BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lineage Cell Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 240.91%. Given Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lineage Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than PDL BioPharma.

Profitability

This table compares Lineage Cell Therapeutics and PDL BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lineage Cell Therapeutics -1,001.59% -26.07% -22.91% PDL BioPharma N/A -5.96% -4.76%

Risk and Volatility

Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL BioPharma has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PDL BioPharma beats Lineage Cell Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. It also develops Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in clinical trial for the treatment of HIV-associated facial lipoatrophy; HyStem, a biomaterial used for cell replacement and retention; and Premvia, a Hystem Hydrogel product, as well as develops bone grafting products for the orthopedic diseases and injuries. In addition, the company offers various therapeutic products for the treatment of oncology, neurological diseases and disorders, blood and vascular system diseases and disorders, and blood plasma volume expansion, as well as undertakes various research programs for vision restoration and Demyelination. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with Orbit Biomedical, Ltd. The company was formerly known as BioTime, Inc. and changed its name to Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc. manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

