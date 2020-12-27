Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Now Covered by Analysts at Santander

Santander began coverage on shares of Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $7.60 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Linx from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Linx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.48.
Shares of LINX stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Linx has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98.
About Linx
Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.
