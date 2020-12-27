Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Now Covered by Analysts at Santander

Santander began coverage on shares of Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $7.60 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Linx from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Linx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Get Linx alerts:

Shares of LINX stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Linx has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linx in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Linx during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Linx by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 315,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 60,713 shares during the last quarter.

About Linx

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Linx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.