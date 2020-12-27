Linx (NYSE:LINX) Now Covered by Analysts at Santander

Santander initiated coverage on shares of Linx (NYSE:LINX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $7.60 price objective on the stock.
LINX stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -714.00 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Linx has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $9.47.
About Linx
See Also: 52-week highs
Receive News & Ratings for Linx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.