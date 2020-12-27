Linx (NYSE:LINX) Now Covered by Analysts at Santander

Santander initiated coverage on shares of Linx (NYSE:LINX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $7.60 price objective on the stock.

LINX stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -714.00 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Linx has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $9.47.

Get Linx alerts:

About Linx

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Linx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.